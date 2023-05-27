KFS Golf finishes strong

The Kenston Forest Golf team completed another successful season in 2023. The squad finished with a 25-2 record in VCC Conference play, having an overall mark of 25-3. At the VCC Tournament Championship at the Cardinal Course at Fort Gregg-Adams (Ft. Lee), the Kavaliers finished second by three strokes. Senior Jake Calhoun, was awarded VCC All-Academic and Will Johnson was awarded VCC All-Conference. The team just missed qualifying for the state tournament (the top six schools out of thirty-one qualified for the event); however, Will Johnson was chosen to compete as an individual based on his season-long scoring average.
At the State Championship at Meadowbrook Country Club in Richmond, Will shot an outstanding even-par round of 71 and tied three others for the low score. For this performance, Will Johnson was named VISAA Tournament Co- Medalist, VISAA Co-Player of the Year, and to the VISAA All-State Team. Six of the seven top golfers return next year and Kenston looks forward to continued success on the links. Kenston has finished in the top two in the Virginia Colonial Conference for the last eleven years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.