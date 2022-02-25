Kidd Petitions Dinwiddie Supervisors on cessation of real sstate taxes for seniors

Sutherland resident, Sherry Williams Kidd, addressed the Dinwiddie County Board of

Supervisors at their regularly monthly meeting last Tuesday, February 15th, at 3:00

p.m. Kidd called for the abolishment of real estate taxes for all senior citizens of

Dinwiddie, upon reaching the age of 65.

“I have strongly felt for a very long time that it is a grave injustice for people

of retirement age to be forced to continue to pay county real estate taxes in their

retirement years,” Kidd said. “When folks have paid real estate taxes for most of

their entire adult lives, along with personal property tax, sales tax, federal tax,

state tax, etc., on top of their mortgage payments, in addition to the costly upkeep

of their homes and families, at some point, it is only common sense that these real

estate taxes should stop.”

Kidd proposes when citizens reach retirement age, 65, that real estate tax for the

primary home the citizen lives in, as well as the land the home is situated on,

should cease immediately. She pointed out that  when citizens continue to pay

thousands of dollars in real estate taxes, twice a year, they in essence never truly

own their homes free-and-clear. “This is a travesty,” said Kidd.

There is a provision in the County which lowers real estate taxes for those of lower

income, as well as a provision whereby senior citizens can delay paying real estate

taxes until after their death. “Most seniors have paid mortgages and real estate

taxes for all of their adult working lives--40 years or more,” Kidd said. “”It is

beyond unjust that these individuals never truly own their homes. The very notion

that their child or heir should have to pay real estate taxes after their death, is

beyond disgraceful, incomprehensible, and unconscionable.”

Kidd proposes that real estate taxes cease on primary residences for everyone of

retirement age, for the home they live in, but not on additional properties they may

own. This should apply equally whether the citizen lives on $900 social security per

month, or those retired individuals that are more financially secure. She further

pointed out that in the past, there have been county residents that have actually

lost their homes due to their inability to pay these taxes after retirement, when on

a fixed income. Kidd stated, “This is heartbreaking, and should never happen in a

free society.”

“Dinwiddie County has seen so much growth in industry and in the growth of revenue

to the tune of many millions of dollars in recent years,” Kidd said. “The Amazon

Distribution Center and Warehouse, the WalMart Distribution Center and Warehouse,

the Aldi Distribution Center and Warehouse, the Dinwiddie Raceway, and so many other

businesses, stores, employers, etc. It is past time that the retired residents of

Dinwiddie County, finally have this one well-deserved break from the continuation of

this  archaic practice. We continue to pay our state and federal taxes—a portion of

which goes to the county; personal property taxes; as well as a portion of all sales

taxes we pay, each time we fill up our cars with gas, purchase groceries, dine out

at one of our favorite Dinwiddie restaurants; as well as all other applicable county

taxes; and we will continue to do so. It is now only just that we should have this

one tax finally stopped in the lives of Dinwiddie’s senior citizens—all of them.”

Kidd feels that county residents must hold elected Dinwiddie representatives

accountable, and insist they do the right thing in abolishing real estate taxes for

retired senior residents. “Literally every single resident that I have discussed

this with—both young and old--has agreed with me on this issue,” Kidd said. “Please

feel free to contact me so that you can include your name on a petition that I am

going to prepare for submission to the Board of Supervisors. Let’s get this done.”

Kidd can be contacted at (804) 265-3552 or emailed at rkidd58@hotmail.com