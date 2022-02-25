Kidd Petitions Dinwiddie Supervisors on cessation of real sstate taxes for seniors

Sutherland resident, Sherry Williams Kidd, addressed the Dinwiddie County Board of
Supervisors at their regularly monthly meeting last Tuesday, February 15th, at 3:00
p.m. Kidd called for the abolishment of real estate taxes for all senior citizens of
Dinwiddie, upon reaching the age of 65.
“I have strongly felt for a very long time that it is a grave injustice for people
of retirement age to be forced to continue to pay county real estate taxes in their
retirement years,” Kidd said. “When folks have paid real estate taxes for most of
their entire adult lives, along with personal property tax, sales tax, federal tax,
state tax, etc., on top of their mortgage payments, in addition to the costly upkeep
of their homes and families, at some point, it is only common sense that these real
estate taxes should stop.”
Kidd proposes when citizens reach retirement age, 65, that real estate tax for the
primary home the citizen lives in, as well as the land the home is situated on,
should cease immediately. She pointed out that when citizens continue to pay
thousands of dollars in real estate taxes, twice a year, they in essence never truly
own their homes free-and-clear. “This is a travesty,” said Kidd.
There is a provision in the County which lowers real estate taxes for those of lower
income, as well as a provision whereby senior citizens can delay paying real estate
taxes until after their death. “Most seniors have paid mortgages and real estate
taxes for all of their adult working lives--40 years or more,” Kidd said. “”It is
beyond unjust that these individuals never truly own their homes. The very notion
that their child or heir should have to pay real estate taxes after their death, is
beyond disgraceful, incomprehensible, and unconscionable.”
Kidd proposes that real estate taxes cease on primary residences for everyone of
retirement age, for the home they live in, but not on additional properties they may
own. This should apply equally whether the citizen lives on $900 social security per
month, or those retired individuals that are more financially secure. She further
pointed out that in the past, there have been county residents that have actually
lost their homes due to their inability to pay these taxes after retirement, when on
a fixed income. Kidd stated, “This is heartbreaking, and should never happen in a
free society.”
“Dinwiddie County has seen so much growth in industry and in the growth of revenue
to the tune of many millions of dollars in recent years,” Kidd said. “The Amazon
Distribution Center and Warehouse, the WalMart Distribution Center and Warehouse,
the Aldi Distribution Center and Warehouse, the Dinwiddie Raceway, and so many other
businesses, stores, employers, etc. It is past time that the retired residents of
Dinwiddie County, finally have this one well-deserved break from the continuation of
this archaic practice. We continue to pay our state and federal taxes—a portion of
which goes to the county; personal property taxes; as well as a portion of all sales
taxes we pay, each time we fill up our cars with gas, purchase groceries, dine out
at one of our favorite Dinwiddie restaurants; as well as all other applicable county
taxes; and we will continue to do so. It is now only just that we should have this
one tax finally stopped in the lives of Dinwiddie’s senior citizens—all of them.”
Kidd feels that county residents must hold elected Dinwiddie representatives
accountable, and insist they do the right thing in abolishing real estate taxes for
retired senior residents. “Literally every single resident that I have discussed
this with—both young and old--has agreed with me on this issue,” Kidd said. “Please
feel free to contact me so that you can include your name on a petition that I am
going to prepare for submission to the Board of Supervisors. Let’s get this done.”
Kidd can be contacted at (804) 265-3552 or emailed at rkidd58@hotmail.com
