By Zach Armstrong
PETERSBURG, Va. — Joining an already crowded race in a state that hasn’t voted for a Republican governor in over a decade, former Virginia House Speaker and retired educator Kirk Cox announced his gubernatorial run for office Tuesday.
According to a release from his website, Cox brings “to the 2021 race a track record of conservative leadership, the proven ability to win where other Republicans cannot, and a clear vision for how to take back the Commonwealth and lead forward to the future.”
First elected in 1989, Cox serves the 66th district, which includes parts of Colonial Heights and Chesterfield County in the general assembly where he has also served as Majority Whip, Majority Leader and was voted Speaker of the Virginia House of Delegates in 2018 until Democrats won control of both chambers the following year.
Cox had a 30-year career as a teacher of U.S. and Virginia government in Prince George County, the city of Petersburg and Chesterfield County before running for public office.
“The timeless principles upon which our representative democracy were built are under attack, unchecked one-party Democratic control in Richmond is tearing our state apart, and people feel like their leaders are not listening,” said Cox in a release. “We have to fight back against the cancel culture and the elitism, against misguided collectivist policies, and a worldview that puts the government in charge of every facet of our lives.”
Cox touts conservative accomplishments during his time as Speaker including cutting taxes by $1 billion, freezing tuition at Virginia colleges and universities for the first time in two decades and passing legislation to cut state regulations by 25 percent. Cox has accused police reform efforts taken up by the general assembly after the death of George Floyd as being “anti-law enforcement” and has criticized Northam’s COVID-19 response as excessive.
Gov. Ralph Northam was elected in 2017 and cannot run for a second consecutive term in 2021 by law. Numerous candidates have filed for next year’s gubernatorial election for the governorship from both major political parties.
Sen. Amanda Chase (R-11), who joined Trump supporters outside the state capitol in Richmond protesting ballots being counted after election day, announced filed to run in February. Republican and U.S. Army veteran Kurt Santini also announced his campaign.
Lieutenant Gov. Justin Fairfax, Del. Jennifer Foy (D-2) and Jennifer McClennan who served as the second district’s state senator from 2006 to 2017 have filed to run for governor as Democratic candidates. Former governor Terry Mcauliffe, a democrat, has also filed to run for governor in 2021.
“We are fighting back so we can lead forward out of this pandemic and a self-inflicted recession, lead forward to an economy where people can do more than just pay the bills, back to a place where problems are solved through dialogue and communication, and lead forward to a Virginia that is the best place to do business,” said Cox in a release.
