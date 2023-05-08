Laundry supply maker to invest $27 million in Chesterfield County

The Chesterfield County "laundry product" production facility of a large home goods corporation, which is the owner of brands like Arm & Hammer, Nair, and Oxiclean, will be expanded with a $27 million investment. Additionally, Church & Dwight will receive an unspecified amount of employment support from the Virginia Economic Development Partnership in addition to $300,000 in state grants for their current facility off of I-95 in southern Chesterfield.
Governor Glenn Youngkin remarked that Church & Dwight's continuous support for Chesterfield County "sends a clear message that manufacturers know they have a strong partner in the Commonwealth of Virginia." 53 new jobs are anticipated to be created as a result of the increased investment as part of an extra production line for "scent-boosting laundry product.According to C&D's Director of Supply Chain Capabilities Andrew Glowatsky, "we have one-day access to markets in the northeast, the south, and some of our major distribution centers" due to our location off Interstate 95.
