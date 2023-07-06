Lawyers of Irvo Ortieno Seek Federal Takeover in Investigation

By Natalie McFarland
Due to the interim prosecutor's inexperience, Otieno's lawyers have requested the federal government to take over the investigation.
Attorneys Ben Crump and Mark Krudys stated in a letter released to the public on Wednesday that the recently appointed Dinwiddie County commonwealth's attorney and his staff "are not adequately prepared" to prosecute seven Henrico County deputies and one former CSH employee on second-degree murder charges. According to the letter, Ann Baskervill's resignation on June 21 lead to the appointment of Jonathan Bourlier, who in his own words during an interview, stated that he was very much inexperienced. “The letter read, “On June 21, 2023, the three Circuit Court judges who preside in Dinwiddie County selected an attorney with no prosecutorial experience and minimal jury trial experience to assume the role of interim Commonwealth’s Attorney. In our opinion, the newly appointed CA and his similarly new, small staff with an ample caseload apart from the indictment of Mr. Otieno’s killers are not adequately prepared to prosecute the eight defendants, all of whom have separate, experienced counsel.”
28-year-old Ortieno, died on March 6 from suffocation after being held down on the hospital's intake unit floor for 12 minutes by deputies and three Central State Hospital staff members. All 10 involved were charged with second degree-murder. Baskervill withdrew charges against two of the hospital employees. The eight suspects are deputies Jermaine Lavar Branch, 45; Bradley Thomas Disse, 43; Randy Joseph Boyer, 57; Dwayne Alan Bramble, 37; Tabitha Rene Levere, 50; Brandon Edward Rodgers, 48; and Kaiyell Dajour Sanders, 30; and hospital employee Wavie L. Jones, 34, of Chesterfield.
