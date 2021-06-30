Leading commander of Mexican-American War was born in Dinwiddie

By Zach Armstrong
DINWIDDIE, Va -- Born in Dinwiddie County, Virginia on June 13, 1786, Winfield Scott would go on to mark his place in history as one of America’s all time greatest army generals and the most significant military figure born in the county as his 53-year military career would span three major wars.
According to Britannica.com, Scott was “the foremost American military figure between the Revolution and the Civil War.”
Before reaching the age of 22, Scott’s military career began in May 1808 as a Captain in the U.S. Light Artillery. He would earn a court martial for insubordination in 1810 and a suspension of his commission for one year for being openly critical of the Commanding General of the Army.
Scott would later be promoted to Lieutenant Colonel in the Second Artillery Regiment and transferred to the Niagara region during the War of 1812. He commanded the American Leading Party at the Battle of Queenston Heights where the Americans would be forced to surrender. He would later be promoted to colonel after being held by the British. Before being promoted to Brigadier General, he would suffer a wound while leading the attack that captured Fort George.
Due to his insistence on military discipline and appearance, Scott would earn the nickname “Old Fuss and Feathers”; an attitude that helped his soldiers become a strong fighting force. Scott earned a brevet promotion to Major General for commanding the effort at Lundy’s Lane where he would suffer a serious wound that disabled him for the remainder of the war.
After the War of 1812, Scott helped standardize the drill regulations for the army, was in command during the Indian Wars in the west and oversaw the Cherokee Removal better known as the Trail of Tears.
Scott would go on to lead American forces in Mexico during the Mexican-American War as he took on the role of Commanding General of the United States Army, its most senior position, and was promoted to Major General.
During the Mexican-American War, Scott set out on a seaborne invasion of Mexico that captured Veracruz six months before he would enter Mexico City, which resulted in the ending of the war.
“For this service he was honoured by appointment to the brevet rank of lieutenant general.” states Britannica.com “Despite—or perhaps because of—the fact that he was clearly the most capable American military leader of his time, Scott was bedeviled by political opposition throughout his career.”
Scott, being a prominent Whig, won the Whig party’s presidential nomination in 1852 and would go on to lose the election to Democrat Franklin Pierce. In 1855, Scott became the first man since George Washington to hold the rank of lieutenant general.
Despite being in poor health at the age of 74, Scott retained his command during the outbreak of the U.S. Civil War when he would be the leading general of the Union forces until his retirement from the military in November of 1861.
Scott would however live long enough to see the Union defeat the Confederacy, dying shortly after the war at the age of 79 on May 29, 1866 at West Point.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.