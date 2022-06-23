By: Natalie McFarland
Staff Writer
Governor Glenn Youngkin announced on Wednesday, June 15 during a news conference at the Science Museum of Virginia that the Danish toy company Lego Group plans for a 1.7 million-square-foot factory in Chesterfield, a southern suburb of Richmond. Over the course of 10 years, LEGO estimates it will invest $1 billion in the project and generate 1,760 jobs. The factory, expected to open in 2025, located on 340 acres, includes a solar park that will produce 100 percent of the factory’s energy needs.
“The LEGO group’s decision to establish its U.S. manufacturing plant in Virginia shines a global spotlight on the advantages that make the Commonwealth the best business location in the nation, and we look forward to a long and successful partnership with this iconic company,’ Youngkin said in a statement.
The Virginia factory will be the LEGO Group’s seventh factory worldwide, its second in North America and its first in the United States. LEGO factories in Europe and China are also being expanded, and in December 2021, the privately held toymaker announced plans to build a factory in Vietnam to support further growth in Asia, according to a news release. The 1.7 million-square-foot facility wild, mold, process and pack LEGO products and ensure they meet the company’s safety and quality requirements. The company will be eligible for a range of taxpayer-funded incentives, including a performance-based grant of $56 million and site development improvements subject to legislative approval estimated to cost up to $19 million, a news release said.
The industrial expansion is part of the company’s goal to shorten supply chains and reduce its carbon footprint. The project is also designed to meet LEED Gold standards. The LEGO Group currently employs approximately 2,600 people in the United States, where it has been operating since the 1960s. Its U.S. head office is in Enfield, Conn., and operates 100 LEGO-branded stores across the country. The LEGO Group was founded in Billund, Denmark in 1932 by Ole Kirk Kristiansen. Its name derived from the two Danish words Leg Godt, which mean “play well.”
