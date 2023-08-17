The Brunswick County Library, Lawrenceville is pleased to exhibit “Determined: The 400-Year Struggle for Black Equality” beginning Tuesday, August 15, 2023 through Saturday, September 16, 2023. Four centuries of Black history in Virginia is displayed in chronological order and tells the story of amazing individuals who helped shape the American experience. Through slavery, segregation, and the struggle for equality, these are stories of determined people who shaped the past, present, and future. This exhibit is owned and loaned from the Virginia Museum of History & Culture, in Richmond, Virginia.
The exhibit is located on the third floor of the library and is available to view Tuesday through Friday, from 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. and Saturdays, 10:00 a.m. – 12 p.m. For more information, contact the Brunswick County Library, 133 W. Hicks Street, Lawrenceville, Virginia at (434) 848-2418, ext. 301.
Determined: The 400-Year Struggle for Black Equality is presented by Altra; a legacy project of American Evolution; and made possible with support from Conrad and Peggy Hall, Mr. and Mrs. G. Gilmer Minor III, Bank of America, and the Community Foundation.
