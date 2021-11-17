“Listen & Learn” session shares information on interacting with law enforcement

By Zach Armstrong
DINWIDDIE, Va -- Over 70 citizens turned out for the second "Living & Learning with Law Enforcement" session hosted by the Dinwiddie County Advisory Task Force on Equity and Racial Reconciliation where the sheriff’s office shared information on body cam footage versus personal video of interactions, de-escalation and how to handle traffic stops.
Retired Judge Larry Elder shared local arrest and sentencing statistics as well as highlighted local policies. Officer Goodwin, Deputy Major William Knott and Sgt. Casey Dooley also made presentations. There was also a Q & A period. The session was opened with a prayer from Rev. Kevin Northam.
“I have a 40+ year career with Dinwiddie law enforcement and I can tell you I've built my reputation on treating people fair and things have really changed in the last 40 years, but we've kept up with that change and we're fortunate to have a wonderful county like Dinwiddie,” said Sheriff Duck “DT” Adams. “In 2016, we were fortunate to receive a grant for body cameras and body cameras are now one of the best tools we could have.”
In his presentation, Deputy Major William Knot spoke about how each Dinwiddie Deputy is equipped with body-worn cameras activated during all interactions and they are trained with policies for de-escalation following a task force created by then-President Barack Obama. Deputies then provide the evidence transfer stations at the sheriff’s office and are then downloaded onto evidence.com.
According to Knott, “there is no way a deputy can erase, edit or tamper in any form the video from the camera,” All footage is maintained 120 days following recording. Any footage involving an intense event such as use of force or a shooting, the footage is kept indefinitely.
Sgt. Casey Dooley, who is currently assigned as a school resource officer, went over safe traffic stops. His presentation stated that in the event someone is stopped by law enforcement, they should slow their speed, look for a safe place to pull over and turn on hazard lights if you need some time. Once the officer arrives, the person is encouraged to keep their hands visible at all times.
According to a presentation by Retired Judge Larry Elder, 25% to 30% of Dinwiddie’s Sheriff’s Office employees are African-American. Also according to Elder, there have been no complaints in Dinwiddie County over use of excessive force from law enforcement over the last five years.
Elder’s presentation went on to show that in a nine-month period, there were 750 arrests with 40% of which were African-American. From July through Sept. 30, Dinwiddie had over 700 traffic stops with 339 involving African Americans and 344 involving Whites. Of the African-American stops, there were 48 warnings, one arrest and one search. Of the 344 stops involving Whites, there were 51 warnings and one search.
“The records are out there and as officers have mentioned, the policies are there, the transparency is there and all you have to do is look,” said Judge Elder. “A lot of us like to jump to conclusions. The facts are pretty easily accessible and if you look at them, Dinwiddie’s numbers compare favorably to the statewide average,”
During the Q & A session, one attendant asked Sheriff Adams what recruitment strategies are used to hire a more diverse group of deputies.
Adams responded “As far as recruitment, I've followed county policy since I've been Sheriff. I’ve signed a memorandum of understanding with them. They do all the advertising for me, we have an interview process and we try to hire the most qualified. When I became Sheriff ten years ago, we had three women working at the Sheriff’s office and now we have 14 women. I’ve tried to hire the best people I can hire and it doesn’t matter to me what color or gender they are,”
