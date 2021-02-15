Local author to give virtual talk on future decisions for seniors

By Zach Armstrong
PETERSBURG, Va -- Rita McCulloch, local author and owner of Boomer3 Solutions, will be giving virtual talks as part of an education series on different types of self-improvement.
On Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 2 p.m, McCulloch will be presenting “Procrastination vs Being Proactive about communicating your wishes” in which she will discuss how we can overcome the pitfalls of denial so that in order to be proactive in making future decisions.
On Tuesday, March 23 at 2 p.m., McCulloch will be presenting “Before the stress begins” in which she will discuss what you need and how to prepare critical documents such as a will, advanced medical directive, and power of attorney.
Boomer3 Solutions assists families with aging loved ones as they prepare documents and make future decisions.
To RSVP, email cnorton@dunlophouse.com to receive the zoom link meeting. Every attendee will receive a complimentary 30 minute consultation with Rita on a future date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.