Local Black History, Nation's first psychiatric hospital for Blacks

By Natalie McFarland
Staff Writer
Being the first mental health facility to serve just Blacks, Central State Hospital, previously known as Central State Lunatic Asylum for the Colored Insane, was founded in 1866 close to Richmond. Later on, it moved to Petersburg. A mix of newly freed African Americans with and without mental illnesses were admitted to the hospital. Some were allowed in solely for speaking up to the police. White doctors, some of whom had created mental health diagnoses for Black people, which was allegedly responsible for slaves escaping captivity, treated the hospital's all-Black staff. During the time, Central State was more frequently utilized as a form of punishment and social control than as a means of treating mentally ill inmates.
In 1970, the hospital underwent integration, and its name was changed to Central State Hospital. Due to the limited resources, it acquired as a result of desegregation, it continued to be under-funded and understaffed. Notwithstanding these obstacles, the team made an effort to provide the best possible care and support for their patients. The hospital changed through time into a place where the locals could feel at home and where the staff felt a sense of belonging.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.