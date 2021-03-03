Local boy to run 100 Miles to raise money for K-9 Officer

By Zach Armstrong
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va -- Braxton Lee, 11, is helping the Colonial Heights Police Department purchase a K-9 officer by running 100 miles between Feb. 20 and March 31 to bring awareness and raise $6,000 for the purchase.
Braxton has raised money for causes since the age of six raising over $10,000 for fallen officers’ families across several fundraisers to date.
His route will begin at the Colonial Half Marathon in Williamsburg Feb. 20 and will conclude on March 31 2.5 miles later to reach the CHPD station from Dunlop House Assisted Living & Memory Care.
The Dunlop House, a family-owned senior care provider, will act as a donation drop-off location for those who wish to make a financial contribution.
Donations by check will be made payable to the Colonial Heights Police Department (memo: K-9 Officer) are being accepted at the CHPD station at 100 A Highland Ave. and Dunlop House Assisted Living & Memory Care at 235 Dunlop Farms Blvd.
Visit dunlophouse.com/run to donate by credit card and to keep up with Braxton’s progress.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.