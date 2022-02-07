Local Business Spotlight: Local photographer carries on grandfather’s vision

A small family business that can date back to over 70 years beginning with his paternal grandfather’s vision, Feridon Terry Photography LLC has continued to expand and adapt with the times to also now include Feridon Terry Productions. No need to spend your savings on a flight, a prayer and your dreams to make it out to Hollywood, it’s lights, camera, and action going on right here at your front and back door.
Birthed in Queens, NY, at a young age Terry moved to Virginia where he was raised and educated in the Brunswick County Public School system. Terry furthered his education at Saint Paul’s College of Lawrenceville as well as on to receive his MBA from the University of Phoenix.
Based out of North Dinwiddie where Terry currently resides, he has serviced families and individuals all throughout the United States. Feridon Terry Photography offers all levels of photography to include engagement, bridal, modeling, kids, headshots, creative shoots and graphics to name a few. Also offered are all forms of videography, including drone usage.
Although Terry’s photography business has been booming for thirteen plus years, it is Feridon Terry Productions that has become his biggest project at hand. Feridon Terry Productions have been going strong over the last past few years with concentration on producing: family sitcoms, kids television and, of course the big, big screen movies. “My long term goal is to bring to Virginia what Tyler Perry has in Atlanta, GA.”, says Terry. “I want our local talented individuals to be able to flourish in their talent without having to leave the area to do so,” he exclaimed.
Feridon Terry Productions may be classified as a small business, trust that Terry doesn’t just entertain the small talk. Feridon Terry Productions will be launching it’s first ever movies this summer to Amazon Prime.
The 434 and 804 area codes have been where Terry’s been able to gather a good sum of his talent. Terry shared that he’s also currently reaching out to the North Carolina, D.C. and Maryland areas for aspiring actors, and actresses, any individuals interested getting into film.
To top it all off, Terry is also the owner of DonSolo Magazine. This magazine publishes and gives exposure to models, actors, and actresses of all age ranges. The DonSolo Magazine is available and purchased throughout the United States.
To learn more about services be sure to visit Feridon Terry Photography and DonSolo Magazine on Facebook as well as, www.feridonterry.com
Stay on the look out for Feridon Terry Productions first super hero movie “Great Beings”, to hit Amazon Prime this summer.
