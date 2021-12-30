K9 Coal passes away

PRINCE GEORGE, Va - The Prince George County Police Department announced the passing of K9 Coal who passed away on the evening of Dec. 18.
K9 Coal and his partner, Officer S. Santilli, were an instrumental part of the police department since 2015. Coal, who was 13 years old at his passing, was one of the first therapy K9’s for a Police Department in the state of Virginia. He retired and passed the torch to his daughter in May 2019.
“Coal was a ball of energy that brought laughter and smiles to everyone he encountered.” read a statement from the department.
On the evening of Saturday, Dec. 18, Officer Santilli noticed K9 Coal experiencing a medical issue and brought Coal to an emergency veterinary hospital. K9 Coal passed peacefully, surrounded by his family.
The Prince George County Police Department is honored to have had Coal as a member of its family and proud to have served alongside him.” read the department’s statement. “K9 Coal and Officer Santilli formed an incredible team helping to bring laughter and cheer to everyone they met. He will be greatly missed!”
