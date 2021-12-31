McEachin releases statement on Build Back Better

PETERSBURG, Va -- Rep. Donald McEachin (VA-04) issued the following statement after Senator Joe Manchin announced an unwillingness to continue negotiations on the Build Back Better Act.
“Senator Manchin’s announcement that he intends to discontinue good-faith negotiations with his Senate colleagues and the White House is terribly disappointing. The Build Back Better Act would make historic investments in our nation, the American people, and our fight against the climate crisis. This legislation would make a meaningful difference in the lives of all Americans, including those in West Virginia, and would ensure expanded Medicare benefits, lower prescription drug prices, unparalleled investments in clean energy and environmental justice priorities, and so much more.”
Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia delivered a devastating blow to President Joe Biden’s domestic ambitions after he announced on Dec. 19 that he would vote no on the Build Back Better bill.
“We are at an inflection point. Without decisive action to curb the climate crisis, we will face irreversible environmental deterioration, more extreme weather events, and an uncertain future for our planet. I urge Senator Manchin to return to the negotiation table and help us deliver for the American people. There is much work to do, and we cannot afford any further inaction.”
