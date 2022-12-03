Lunenburg Historical Society announces annual Christmas tour  

The Lunenburg County Historical Society is pleased to announce that this year’s Holiday Heritage House Tour will be held at “Woodland,” on Saturday and Sunday, December 3 and 4, from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. each afternoon. Woodland, that was built by Dr. Sterling Neblett, Jr., in 1854, was home to the prominent Neblett family in Lunenburg for quite a few generations. The house is located on at 5572 South Hill Road, state route 138, the main road between Kenbridge and South Hill.
Current owners are Mr. and Mrs. Bryan Isaacs, who will be available to extend their personal hospitality to visitors. Mr. Isaacs comments, “It’s our pleasure to share this wonderful home that has such a rich history.” The tour will enable guests to see how a well-constructed antebellum home can meet the needs of 21st century residents.
Many people in Lunenburg and vicinity are familiar with Brickland, which is located only a few miles from Woodland. Brickland was built in 1822 by Dr. Sterling Neblett, Sr., the father of Dr. Neblett, Jr., the original owner of Woodland. The Neblett son’s home contains a number of sophisticated influences similar to what is found at Brickland, his father’s residence. Remodeled in 1968 by the Whitmore family to include a Mount Vernon style porch, Woodland still retains elegant examples of plaster and woodwork; much of the original structure was carefully preserved.
Visitors to Woodland can also explore the grounds where they will find the old cemetery containing the graves of many members of the Neblett family. Handouts that will be distributed to guests on the tour also contain a great deal of historical information about the Neblett family and their times.
Those who have a copy of Antebellum Homes of Lunenburg, by Evelyn Ferguson Arvin, may want to refer to the chapter on Woodland (beginning on page 165) to get a sense of the history of the place, starting with “Old Woodland” (no longer standing) which was built on this same property in the 1700s by the grandfather of Dr. Sterling Neblett, Jr.
Come… experience Christmas elegance and enjoy history at Woodland! Admission will be taken at the door.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.