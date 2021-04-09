By Zach Armstrong
CHESTER and MIDLOTHIAN, Va. - John Tyler Community College is inviting the community to help solve a mystery during the April performances of "No Clue!", an all-original radio play created for The Lynn Theatre at John Tyler Community College.
“No Clue!” is written by Richmond-based actor, playwright and composer Levi Meerovich and actor, director, and professor of theatre at John Tyler Community College Kerrigan Sullivan. The musical tells the tale of a campus tour interrupted by mystery, intrigue, suspicion, and of course, musical numbers.
This new play features original songs, live Foley sound effects, and a role for audience members, who get to weigh in on whodunnit by completing a form linked in the livestream.
Performances of "No Clue!" will take place on YouTube Friday, April 9 at 7 p.m. athttps://youtu.be/-fddeJpVDkE, Saturday, April 10 at 7 p.m. at https://youtu.be/smpjQ8EJ4hY and Sunday, April 11 at 2 p.m. athttps://youtu.be/UCMS-B6hEY4.
Performances are open to all and are free, however, attendees are asked to consider supporting Tyler's Student Emergency Fund, which provides emergency assistance to students who experience unexpected hardships. Donations to the Student Emergency Fund may be made at jtcc.edu/donatenow<http://www.jtcc.edu/donatenow>.
Community members are welcome to attend all three shows because they will provide a different adventure thanks to the audience's participation. Additional information about "No Clue!" may be found at https://www.jtcc.edu/theatre/2021-no-clue. Questions about the radio play, The Lynn Theatre, or Tyler's theatre program may be emailed to theatreinfo@jtcc.edu
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.