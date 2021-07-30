Man arrested at Dinwiddie convenience store connected to North Carolina murder case

By Zach Armstrong
DINWIDDIE, Va -- A man arrested in Dinwiddie County on July 23 at a convenience store on Boydton Plank Road is also a suspect in a North Carolina murder case.
The Dinwiddie Sheriff’s office were called around 5 p.m. to the location for a disturbance involving a man who was identified as Tikeise Johnson. Once they arrived, the man was trying to take money out of the cash register and was covered in blood.
“My deputies arrested him, then we found his car on I-85 at the exit ramp and we found that through investigation that a woman had been shot and whose body was dropped off in North Carolina and he was driving her car registered to her.” said Dinwiddie Sheriff D.T. Adams.
Authorities learned Johnson had walked to the store on foot and began to publicly masturbate after taking off his clothes. He had also stolen a customer’s cell phone and tried to steal someone’s vehicle.
The sheriff’s office charged Johnson with robbery, assault of a law enforcement officer, vandalism, carjacking, malicious wounding of a K9 officer, preventing a person from calling 911, two counts of property damage, assault and battery, public masterbation, obstruction of justice, indecent exposure and disorderly conduct.
Johnson is being prosecuted in North Carolina in relation to the murder of the woman, who has been identifiued by local authorities as Cierra Jackson of Richmond, who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
