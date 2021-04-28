Massive fire erupts at Wilkerson Aircraft Tires

By Zach Armstrong
CREWE, Va -- Numerous units responded to a massive fire on the morning of April 23 at Wilkerson Aircraft Tires on the 200 block of West Virginia Avenue.
Shortly after 11 a.m. on April 23, Blackstone, Crewe Volunteer Fire Department, Burkeville Volunteer Fire Department, and Nottoway County Emergency Squad, Inc. were dispatched to a commercial structure at Wilkerson Tire in Crewe. Overhaul transitioned into the evening without any reported injuries.
First arriving units found the single story commercial structure with heavy smoke and fire showing. Additional resources were requested immediately from Farmville Fire Department, Victoria Fire & Rescue and Fort Pickett Fire and Rescue. There were a total of over 50 volunteers on scene battling the fire on scene.
NBC12 reported that officials believe the fire started with rubber waste that smoldered from a piece of equipment and that all 24 employees escaped the building safely.
“We would like to thank Kenbridge Volunteer Fire Department for their assistance in covering our fire station in the event that we received a call.” stated the Blackstone Volunteer Fire Department on facebook. “Thank you for your patience and thoughtfulness as units battled this fire today.”
Bill Wilkerson Jr. is the third-generation owner of the shop which first opened as a car dealership in 1947 with his grandfather. The store later found success in the aviation industry and has been a staple business in Crewe.
