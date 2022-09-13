Urban Baby Beginnings, a Richmond-based nonprofit, will be opening its first center to support women through pregnancy and postpartum in Petersburg in October 2022.
In the state of Virginia, teenage pregnancies are the highest in Petersburg. More than half of the children live in single-parent households. Young mothers experience challenges finishing their school, pursuing their objectives and goals, and often don't have the support of their communities. In addition to offering comprehensive services and holistic care for moms, Urban Baby Beginnings is opening a "maternity health hub" in the city where they will train community doulas and maternity health care professionals. The facility offers prenatal resources, birthing education and newborn care, and peer support groups for mothers.
Urban Baby Beginnings may also provide free doula services to pregnant mothers thanks to governmental funds. These doulas offer families emotional and physical support throughout and after pregnancy, as well as support with any questions they may have regarding childbirth or parenting. UBB will also offer scholarships to women who are interested in becoming doulas, enabling them to learn the trade for free.
UBB was founded by Stephanie Spencer in 2015 due to her own experiences navigating loss as a teen, Spencer saw the need to provide support to birthing mothers—particularly women of color, who face elevated risks when giving birth and a lack of access to quality care.
Numerous Petersburg mothers who travel to Richmond for training or to access resources have received assistance from the group, often using public transportation. With a location opening in Petersburg, more women will be able to benefit from the services offered and provided.
