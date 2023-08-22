On Aug. 9, 2023 Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan (VA-04), a member of the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee, issued the following statement on the one-year anniversary of the enactment of the CHIPS and Science Act:
“The CHIPS and Science Act is reinvigorating America’s leadership in technology, boosting domestic-made semiconductors, tackling supply chain issues, and bolstering our nation’s scientific research. Across the nation, new semiconductor manufacturers create good-paying jobs, strengthen our local and national economies, and help ensure America’s technology independence.
“Since its enactment, the CHIPS portion of the bill has been funded, while the science portion of the bill has been underfunded. Speaker McCarthy and extreme Republicans seek to slash funding for American science, including support for our premiere agencies like NASA, NSF, and DOE.
“As a member of the Science Committee, STEM education and workforce development are top priorities for me. I was disappointed to see that critical STEM education programs at NSF were only funded at about 70 percent of their authorized level in FY23. This includes a shortfall in funding for a program that aims to increase STEM opportunities for HBCUs, MSIs, and high-need school districts. If we do not invest to build up our scientific enterprise and STEM workforce, other countries will surpass us.
“House Democrats remain unified in our commitment to fully fund the science provisions within this bill to the necessary levels to ensure America remains on the cutting-edge of research, innovation, and technology. I will continue to collaborate with my Science Committee colleagues to fully fund the remaining portions of this bill to usher in a strong future for American science and technology.”
