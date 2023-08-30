McClellan launches inaugural district photo competition

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Aug. 18, 2023 Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan (VA-04) announced the launch of her inaugural Photo Competition for Virginia’s Fourth Congressional District.
The competition challenges constituents to capture the beauty of Virginia’s Fourth through photography. All residents of the district, regardless of age, are eligible to participate. The winning submission will be displayed in Congresswoman McClellan’s congressional offices and on her social media platforms.
“I am excited to launch my first-ever photo competition for Virginia’s Fourth Congressional District,” said Congresswoman McClellan. “This competition is an exciting opportunity for my constituents to demonstrate their photography skills while celebrating our district. Virginia’s Fourth is home to incredible and diverse landscapes, from our rural communities to our urban centers. I look forward to seeing the artistic vision and skill of my constituents as they capture the beauty of our district.”
The following rules apply to this year’s competition:
You must be a constituent of Virginia’s Fourth Congressional District
Photos must be submitted by the original photographer
By submitting your photo, you authorize Rep. McClellan’s office to display your photo online and/or in her congressional offices. You also waive whatever rights you may have to the photo.
Any photo of a minor must be submitted by a parent or guardian of the minor who agrees to the conditions listed above
The deadline to submit a photo for consideration is October 15, 2023.
For more information, visit Congresswoman McClellan’s website.
