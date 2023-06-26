McClellan marks her first 100 days in Congress

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On June 15, 2023 Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan (VA-04) marked her first 100 days in Congress, highlighting some of the major accomplishments she has made since being sworn in as the first Black woman to represent Virginia on March 7th.
“It is the honor of my lifetime to serve as the representative for Virginia’s Fourth Congressional District and to fight for my constituents’ priorities in Congress,” said Congresswoman McClellan. “My calling to public service has always been motivated by the opportunity to help others and make our government work for everyone, regardless of race, gender, sexual orientation, socioeconomic status, or zip code. I am proud of the work my staff and I have accomplished in the first 100 days of Congress, even while dealing with a debt default crisis and Republican gridlock. I am confident we will continue to make great strides this Congress, and I will continue to be a voice for my constituents in Washington.”
In Congresswoman McClellan’s first 100 days, she:
Introduced 2 bills to promote equity and opportunity in higher education.
Cosponsored 114 bills on a variety of issue areas, including health care and reproductive justice, voting rights, climate and environmental justice, and more.
Cast 136 votes on the House floor.
Requested $44,315,499 in federal funding for local priorities in Virginia’s Fourth.
Joined 15 caucuses, including the Congressional Black Caucus, the New Democrat Coalition, and the Congressional Progressive Caucus, as well as several issue-based caucuses and task forces.
Participated in 18 committee hearings and markups through her position on both the House Armed Services Committee and the Science, Space, and Technology Committee.
Opened 371 cases to advocate on behalf of her constituents and help solve the various issues they face.
Closed 180 constituent cases and returned $135,590 in owed or missing benefits to constituents.
Hosted 4 leadership roundtables around the district with local elected officials.
And her staff attended 37 events around the district.
Visited 8 localities throughout the district, including Richmond, Henrico, Chesterfield, Charles City, Petersburg, Brunswick, Emporia, and Greensville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.