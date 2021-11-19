McEachin announces 4th District Veteran of the Year Award recipient

By Zach Armstrong
Washington, D.C. -- In honor of Veterans Day, Rep. Donald McEachin (VA-4) announced the recipient of the 2021 Virginia’s Fourth District Veteran of the Year award is awarded to Lieutenant Colonel Jeff Reynolds of Richmond, Virginia.
Lt. Col. Reynolds served the nation for over two decades in the U.S. Army and the U.S. Air Force. He continued to serve others after completing military service, through civilian employment, volunteer work for our displaced veteran populations. He also has membership in the Virginia Medical Reserve Corps.
“Lt. Col. Reynolds is an impactful, contributing member of our great community and a deserving recipient for this year's award. It was a pleasure speaking with him today, and I thank him for his continued service." said Rep. McEachin.
