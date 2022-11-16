Federal Funds Support the Development of a Five-Year Action Plan to Close Broadband Availability Gap
Washington, D.C. – Today, Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) announced the National Telecommunications Information Administration is awarding a Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Planning Grant to the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.
The grant award, totaling $4,999,975.50, will support Virginia’s “Commonwealth Connect Plan” to close the broadband availability gap and develop a Five-Year Action Plan. Specifically, the funding will help provide technical assistance to potential subgrantees, including through workshops and events; establish, operate, or increase capacity of a broadband offices to oversee programs and deployment; and cover costs associated with capacity building at the local and regional levels or contracted support.
“I am thrilled to see this sizable federal investment being delivered to our district. Since coming to Congress, I have been fighting to help close the digital divide in our district and ensure all Virginians have access to affordable, high-speed internet,” said Rep. McEachin (VA-04). “In today’s increasingly digital age, broadband access is more of a necessity than ever before. These federal funds will support the crucial planning and development stages for more robust broadband infrastructure and deployment for our rural and underserved populations. I will continue to do what I can at the federal level to support our localities and deliver reliable, high-speed internet to every Virginian.”
Virginia’s “Commonwealth Connect Plan” will create a comprehensive Five-Year Action Plan identifying broadband access, affordability, opportunity, and adoption needs to serve as a benchmark for connecting all Virginians with broadband service. Furthermore, the plan will establish the Virginia Digital Opportunity Initiative Planning Grant Program, which will serve to develop plans and build capacity to address digital opportunity at the local and regional level.
