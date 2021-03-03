RICHMOND, VA – Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) today announced Shea Dowling, an eighth grade student at Albert Hill Middle School in Richmond, and Tobi Ojo, a junior at Grassfield High School in Chesapeake, as the winners of his second annual Black History Month Essay Contest.
This year, McEachin challenged middle and high school students in Virginia’s Fourth Congressional District to write about a current figure who inspires them and is working towards a more equitable future for all. The students’ essays were considered and judged by Dr. Pamela Reed, Associate Professor of English and Africana Literature at Virginia State University and Dr. Douglas Kimemia, Assistant Political Science Professor at Virginia Commonwealth University
“Following a year of activism, calls for social justice and difficult conversations about race relations, I wanted our students to reflect on not just Black history, but to take a forward-looking perspective toward the future of equal justice Black leaders are fighting for in communities across the nation,” said McEachin. “I want to acknowledge the contributions of our distinguished judges and encourage all of the students who participated in this project to keep writing. Each of the essays submitted were deeply moving and I hope everyone will take this opportunity to read our young scholars’ thoughts.”
“Thank you to Congressman McEachin for the opportunity to participate in this contest and a chance to reflect on current events,” said Ojo. “With everything going on, I feel like you don’t really hear about female historical figures in black history. So, I started researching about the events that happened last year and kept seeing Stacy Abrams’ name pop up. I didn’t know much about her at first, but once I started researching more about what she has done, I realized that she is a very influential figure right now and has done a lot of grassroots advocacy to help the communities in her own state. I chose to write about her because it is important that young girls can look up to a strong female leader in the media.”
“Thank you to Congressman McEachin for hosting this contest and the opportunity to get my voice out there,” said Dowling. “Black history is history, it should not be a separate thing. It is incorporated into our history and should be taught that way. I appreciate what Obama did and how he opened up the gates for people like Kamala Harris and Rep. Jamaal Bowman to do big things.”
Full text of the winning essays can be found here.
McEachin Announces Winners of Black History Month Essay Contest
-
- Updated
Most Popular
Articles
- Sheriff’s Corner
- Dinwiddie girl celebrates sixth birthday with six good deeds for community
- Beloved Dinwiddie restaurant revitalized into scenic AirBNB by family
- New burn law goes into effect in Virginia
- Crater Health District adds online pre-registration tool for COVID-19 vaccine
- Volunteer militia assists in clearing roads in Dinwiddie following ice storm
- Food and Wine names Dinwiddie-based “Mrs Yoder’s Kitchen” best donuts in Virginia
- Emergency centers open in Dinwiddie as thousands left without power
- Homeview Builders provides exterior remodeling with friendly service
- Lawmakers kill bill requiring officers render aid, report wrongdoing
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates.
News Alerts
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.