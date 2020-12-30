McEachin Blasts GOP Lawmakers for Pledge to Challenge Biden Victory During Congress Certification

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) today released the following statement after Politico reported that Sen. Josh Hawley (MI-R) pledged to challenge President-elect Joe Biden's victory in Pennsylvania and possibly other states on Jan. 6, when Congress is set to certify the results of the 2020 election:

"After multiple recounts, state certifications and the Electoral College vote, it is reckless and disrespectful to American voters that a U.S. Senator is entertaining challenging the results of a free and fair election," said Congressman McEachin. "Even Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has congratulated President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris on their victory in November. The American people have spoken –– It is time for Senator Hawley and his Republican colleagues to put what’s best for our country ahead of their personal politics and end this wanton obstruction of a peaceful transfer of power to the duly-elected Biden-Harris administration."

