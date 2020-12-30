McEachin Urges Additional COVID-19 Relief, Votes to Increase Direct Payments to Assist Struggling Virginia Families

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) released the following statement after voting for House passage of H.R. 9051, the Caring for Americans with Supplemental Help (CASH) Act, legislation which would raise recently enacted economic impact statements from $600 to $2,000:

“While it is good news that help is finally on its way to the Commonwealth of Virginia, the stopgap package signed into law on Sunday cannot mark the end of our efforts to provide relief for all of the struggling families, workers, and small businesses that have had to wait months for federal support,” said Congressman McEachin. “Even President Trump recognizes we can and must do more to help Virginians and Americans across the country stay afloat during this crisis. I urge the Senate to join my House colleagues and I in voting quickly to increase direct relief payments to $2,000 and put more money in the pockets of Virginians impacted by this pandemic.”

BACKGROUND

The CASH Act builds on the direct relief payments provided for Americans in H.R. 133, the Omnibus Appropriations and Emergency Coronavirus Relief package, which was signed into law on Sunday.

A product of bipartisan, bicameral negotiations, the government funding bill consisted of all 12 Fiscal Year 2021 appropriations bills, as well as coronavirus relief and authorizations. As part of the emergency relief and omnibus package, Congressman McEachin secured provisions consistent with his legislative priorities, including:

Infrastructure Investments

  • Grants a cost adjustment to allow work to continue on the Deep Creek Bridge in Chesapeake to address traffic concerns;
  • Authorizes over $102 million in federal funds for construction of the North Landing Bridge Replacement; and
  • Includes a provision for the construction of a new Long Bridge on the Potomac River, which will double the capacity of rail crossing between Virginia and D.C. 

Appropriations and Other Funding

  • Funding for an additional Virginia-class submarine; 
  • Over $87 million for the Chesapeake Bay Program;
  • $65 million to the Federal Communications Commission to create broadband data maps required under the Broadband DATA Act, which included Congressman McEachin’s MAPS Act;
  • Funding for several programs advocated by Congressman McEachin in his letters to House and Senate leadership, including: $3.75 billion for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP); $90 million for Diesel Emissions Reductions grants; $125 million for Low or No Emissions program; and $1.21 billion for Superfund; and
  • $638 million to Health and Human Services to create a new low-income water assistance program to help households with water utility bills, which follows Congressman McEachin’s push for a national water shutoff moratorium during the pandemic.

Legislation Championed by Congressman McEachin

  • Inclusion of H.R. 5534, the Comprehensive Immunosuppressive Drug Coverage for Kidney Transplant Patients Act.  

Overall, the spending package contains $900 billion in emergency coronavirus relief to protect the lives and livelihoods of the American people. Among its provisions, the bill provides:

 

  • Billions in urgently need funds to accelerate the free and equitable distribution of safe vaccines to crush the virus;
  • $13 billion in increased SNAP and child nutrition benefits to help relieve the COVID hunger crisis;
  • A new round of direct payments worth up to $600 per adult and child — up to $2,400 for a family of four, depending on income;
  • A $300 per week UI enhancement for Americans out of work;
  • $25 billion in critically-needed rental assistance for families struggling to stay in their homes and an extension of the eviction moratorium;
  • $284 billion for first and second forgivable PPP loans and $20 billion for targeted EIDL Grants which are critical to many smaller businesses on Main Street;
  • $82 billion in funding for colleges and schools and $10 billion for childcare assistance to help get parents back to work and keep childcare providers open; and
  • An additional $3.36 billion for a total of $4 billion for GAVI, the international vaccine alliance, recognizing that we are not truly safe until the whole world is safe from the coronavirus

###

For more information, please contact:

Ralph M. Jones, Jr., Communications Director

U.S. Representative A. Donald McEachin (VA-04)

C: 678.672.7907

ralph.jones@mail.house.gov