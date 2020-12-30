McEachin Urges Additional COVID-19 Relief, Votes to Increase Direct Payments to Assist Struggling Virginia Families

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) released the following statement after voting for House passage of H.R. 9051, the Caring for Americans with Supplemental Help (CASH) Act, legislation which would raise recently enacted economic impact statements from $600 to $2,000:
“While it is good news that help is finally on its way to the Commonwealth of Virginia, the stopgap package signed into law on Sunday cannot mark the end of our efforts to provide relief for all of the struggling families, workers, and small businesses that have had to wait months for federal support,” said Congressman McEachin. “Even President Trump recognizes we can and must do more to help Virginians and Americans across the country stay afloat during this crisis. I urge the Senate to join my House colleagues and I in voting quickly to increase direct relief payments to $2,000 and put more money in the pockets of Virginians impacted by this pandemic.”
BACKGROUND
The CASH Act builds on the direct relief payments provided for Americans in H.R. 133, the Omnibus Appropriations and Emergency Coronavirus Relief package, which was signed into law on Sunday.
A product of bipartisan, bicameral negotiations, the government funding bill consisted of all 12 Fiscal Year 2021 appropriations bills, as well as coronavirus relief and authorizations. As part of the emergency relief and omnibus package, Congressman McEachin secured provisions consistent with his legislative priorities, including:
Infrastructure Investments
Appropriations and Other Funding
Legislation Championed by Congressman McEachin
Overall, the spending package contains $900 billion in emergency coronavirus relief to protect the lives and livelihoods of the American people. Among its provisions, the bill provides:
