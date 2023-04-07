The Meherrin River Arts Council is concluding their 2023 season on April 29th with American Pop, featuring The Grass Roots, The Buckinghams, and The Box Tops. The Grass Roots is an American rock band that charted frequently between 1966 and 1975. It was originally the creation of Lou Adler and songwriting duo P. F. Sloan and Steve Barri. In their career, they achieved two gold albums, one gold single and charted singles a total of 21 times. Among their charting singles, they achieved Top 10 three times, Top 20 three times and Top 40 eight times. They have sold over twenty million records worldwide. Currently, band members chosen by Grill are carrying on the legacy of the group with nationwide live performances. Their hits include “Let’s Live For Today,” “Midnight Confessions,” “Sooner or Later,” and “Temptation Eyes.”
The Buckinghams have been featured from Chicago’s Holiday Ballroom to America’s living room on The Ed Sullivan Show, across the USA, and in the White House, yet they have always stayed true to their Chicago roots. Audiences and critics have affirmed the demand for the music of The Buckinghams, proving that success is sweeter the second time around. Original founding members Carl Giammarese and Nick Fortuna continue to deliver a powerful replay of their hits and solid gold memories which include “Kind of A Drag,” “Don’t You Care,” “Mercy, Mercy, Mercy,” and “Susan.”
The Box Tops’ Memphis style Blue Eyed Soul is brought to you featuring founding members Bill Cunningham and Gary Talley. You can feel that gentle southern breeze & smell the smoky barbecue as if you are walking down Beale Street to the beat of their sweet, sensuous, slightly gritty sounds. Their hits include “The Letter,” “Neon Rainbow,” and “Cry Like A Baby.”
Meherrin River Arts Council tickets can now be purchased online at MRAC-Arts.com. There you can select your seats in real time and place an order with great ease. Tickets may also be purchased by calling the MRAC Box Office at (434) 634-6001. All performances take place at the Emporia Greensville Performing Arts Center in Emporia, Virginia.
