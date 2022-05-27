A Memorial Day event will be held Monday, May 30 at 10:00 a.m. on the Historic Dinwiddie Courthouse Lawn, 14101 Boydton Plank Road. The Remember and Honor event is organized and sponsored by Dinwiddie Lodge No. 136 AF & AM and is open to the public. This year’s event will include remarks by Lt. Col. Mark McGovern, retired U.S. Army. Local Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts will also participate in the event.
