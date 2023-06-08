Missing 16-Year-Old

Malajha Alani Oliver, 16-year-old female, left one of the group homes off River Road in North Dinwiddie on May 21, 2023. She was last seen wearing a black zip-up hoodie with red lettering and black pants with grey lettering. She has ties to South Carolina and Georgia. Oliver may be using false names to identify herself.
If you see her or have any information on Oliver, please contact Dinwiddie Sheriff’s Office at 804-469-4550 or Petersburg/ Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.