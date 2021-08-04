Moratorium on utility disconnections to end in August

By Zach Armstrong
PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- The Appropriations Act prohibiting disconnections for missed payments on utility bills will end on August 29 allowing utility service disconnections to resume after Gov. Northam’s state of emergency declaration due to the COVID-19 pandemic expired on June 30.
Starting on August 29, nonpayment for utility service may result in service disconnections and late fee charges.
For customers still impacted by COVID-19 requiring financial assistance, visit your county’s webpage for information on how to apply for Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act Utility Relief.
Applications for CARES Act Utility Relief must be submitted before August 15 to avoid utility disconnections. Applications will be accepted afterward, but utility disconnections may occur if the application process is not complete by this date.
