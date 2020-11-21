Most U.S. House seats from Virginia to be democractic in upcoming term

By Zach Armstrong
PETERSBURG, Va -- With the results of the 2020 election finalized, most members of the U.S. House of Representatives that represent the commonwealth of Virginia from 2021 to 2023 are set to be Democratic outnumbering Republicans 7-4 in the state’s 11 congressional districts.
Members of the democratic party were elected to house seats 2 represented by Elaine Luria, 3 represented by Bobby Scott, 4 represented by Donald McEachin, 8 represented by Donald Beyer, 10 represented by Jennifer Waxton and 11 represented by Gerry Connolly.
Republican House members of the commonwealth include Rob Wittman of district 1, Bob Good of district 5, Ben Cline of district 6 and Morgan Griffith (who ran unopposed) of district 9.
Virginia’s only Senate race went democratic as well with the reelection of Mark Warner who won his third term over opponent Daniel Gade. President-elect Joe Biden won the commonwealth with 54.10% of the vote over incumbent Republican President Donald Trump. Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton won Virginia voters in 2016 as well.
Voting differences in the state were sharply divided by location. Geographically, the conservative vote dominated the entire eastern region of Virginia with congressional districts 5,6 and 9 which stretch from the edge of the state through the more conservative blue ridge areas. The eastern region including more liberal sections outside of Washington D.C. was entirely democratic not including district 1.
In the Senate election, the only Virginia county that voted for Senator Mark Warner and Joe Biden was Montgomery county who voted in favor of Warner by a margin of 55%-45% and in favor of Joe Biden by a margin of 52%-46%
Although the old dominion was once considered a purple state, Virginia has increasingly grown blue following the election of Hillary Clinton and the increasing population of the state’s northern suburbs which lean heavily democratic.
During Donald Trump’s presidential term, Virginia experienced a dubbed “Blue Wave” during 2019 state elections with democrats controlling both chambers of the state’s General Assembly along with democratic Governor Ralph Northam.
