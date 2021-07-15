Motorcyclist killed in Prince George crash

By Zach Armstrong
PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- Members of the Prince George County Police Department arrived to a single-vehicle, motorcycle crash in the 16900 block of South Crater Road on July 9 at around 12:33 p.m. to discover a deceased motorcyclist.
Investigator’s preliminary findings showed the motorcyclist, identified as an adult male, had not been wearing a helmet while traveling north on South Crater Road then left the roadway before striking a fence line.
Anyone that witnessed this incident has information related to the crash is asked to contact the Prince George Police Department at (804) 733-2773.
