On Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, Dinwiddie High School in partnership with DCPS Family and Community Engagement and ASA Entertainment hosted the No Hate High School Tour for mental health awareness and bullying prevention. This high impact and energetic program was 100% free to the high school through community partnerships formed.
The tour featured four pro BMX athletes and a host. The host explained the stunts and tricks, while promoting an educational message on bullying prevention and positive behaviors. Students enjoyed a positive message that resonated with them, BMX stunts, and free giveaways. “It was an awesome and live experience,” Alisha Drake, Title I Family & Community Engagement Specialist said. Huge shout out to Principal Robbie Garnes for allowing this opportunity.”
(Photos provided by Alisha C. Drake, Title I Family & Community Engagement Specialist)
