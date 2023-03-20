National Reading Month

As part of National Reading Month, Dinwiddie County Public Schools invited the County Administrator and each member of the Board of Supervisors to read to students in our elementary schools during the month of March. Dan Lee, District 4 Supervisor, read to first-grade students at Dinwiddie Elementary School this morning.  The students were excited to have him there and were on the edge of their seats as he read two adorable children's books, "Can I Be Your Dog", by Troy Cummings and "Give Me Back My Book", by Travis Foster and Ethan Long. Kudos to the fantastic students and fabulous teachers at Dinwiddie Elementary School!  Thank you for including us in your celebration of National Reading Month!