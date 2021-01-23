NEED project prepares Dinwiddie’s students for future careers in energy

By Zach Armstrong
DINWIDDIE, Va -- The National Energy Education Development Project has enhanced the Dinwiddie School Division’s curriculum in energy-related classes.
The NEED project awarded a solar panel to the school for classroom and curriculum application so that students see firsthand how things like weather can affect the productivity of panels. Teachers from both science and CTE departments also use the solar panel to embed lessons into their curriculum.
The panel, which is located at the end of the Dinwiddie wing between Boisseau Road and the teacher parking lot, shows students the correlation between sunny, clear days versus rainy or cloudy days as well as get examples of what the power can be used to sustain.
The goals of the project, according to the school division, are to continue to support the growth of the energy industry; expand WBL and academic experiences with industry partners; offer educational opportunities on renewable energy generation to elementary students and highlight sustainable energy practices.
The courses offered, with the help of the NEED project, also helps set up students for future careers in the energy industry as well. Students who take the school’s Sustainable and Renewable Technology course are given a workplace readiness test while students who take and pass the Energy and Power course are given an Energy Industry fundamentals certificate.
“I think a lot of our students, in addition to having really expressed an interest with that career pathway, become a lot more aware of job opportunities and their use as a consumer” said Director of Secondary Education and CTE Carly Woolfolk.
Regional energy partners have long played a role in introducing Dinwiddie’s youth to the energy sector. Dominion Energy and Southside Electric Cooperative have supported and provided Dinwiddie students with the opportunity to participate in breakout informational sessions at the bi-annual Industry Day event and Day in the Life of a Lineworker job shadowing field trip.
“We would like to push this type of education down to younger grades just to develop more of a community awareness of energy consumption,” said Woolfolk. “One of the goals of the NEED project was to educate community about renewable energy sources.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.