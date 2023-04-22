New Dinwiddie County business ready for customers

A ribbon cutting was held on Saturday, April 15, 2023 for New Dinwiddie business, The Coop Market.
The Coop Market, opening on 460, will be holding a grand opening celebration on Saturday, April 22, 2023 that will feature live music from Joey Davis, fresh produce from local farmers and other locally made products. The Coop Market is a locally owned market located at 20121 Cox Road in Sutherland, selling local goods and fun eats. Some great things you can find at The Coop include: a 1920's Soda fountain, Richland’s Ice Cream, All Good Things Farm Market's produce, Virginia Grown products, and decor.
