New Dinwiddie Nutrition Club holds grand opening

By Zach Armstrong
DINWIDDIE, Va -- For those looking to find themselves in healthier lifestyles, a brand new nutrition club is about to get Dinwiddie County into shape.
A Plus Nutrition, located across from the Boydton Plank Road Burger King at 25225 Harwell Drive, celebrated its grand opening last Saturday in addition to holding dance fitness, extreme step, and body rhythm classes including one with popular local life coach Estelle Archer and an enticing fitness workout from VA Dancer.
The shop will serve energy drinks, protein shakes, various drinks that help one’s digestive system, and even nutrition-based waffles that supplement good workout and exercise. It is open Monday through Saturday.
Amber Lights, who originally owned her business in Richmond before relocating to Dinwiddie, intends to help people in the local community lead healthier lives based on her own experience getting healthy.
“We want to be more aware in the community,” said Amber Lights, owner of A Plus Nutrition. “I got started because I wanted to lose weight. I knew a woman who introduced me to the business, and I was just so inspired to get other people healthy and fit.”
“I just want to say thank you so much to Dinwiddie for welcoming the business, and we welcome anyone to come out.” said Lights.
The nutrition shop is also participating in Angel Tree with a local daycare to assist children in receiving toys on Christmas Day. Those wishing to participate can do so by contacting the businesses or any Just Blaze crew member.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.