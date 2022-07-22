Customers Can Conduct Vehicle-Related Transactions Starting July 25
RICHMOND – The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is partnering with Dinwiddie County to open a DMV Select office on July 25. The new DMV Select will be located in the Commissioner of the Revenue’s office at 14010 Boydton Plank Road.
DMV contracts with local governments to offer customers mostly vehicle-related transactions at DMV Selects. Transactions that can be conducted at DMV Selects include vehicle titles and registrations, license plates and decals, disabled parking placards, transcripts, voter registration applications and more.
The new Dinwiddie DMV Select office will be open for walk-in service Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and will support nearby customer service centers. This new location will also sell E-ZPass transponders and will host DMV Connect visits.
"This new partnership with Dinwiddie County will provide another convenient location for customers to take care of essential vehicle-related DMV services, which supplements our nearby full-service DMV customer service centers," said Acting DMV Commissioner Linda Ford.
"Providing superior service across the Commonwealth is a critical part of DMV’s mission, and partnerships like this help us to further that mission.”
Commissioner of the Revenue Lori Stevens said they are delighted to provide DMV services to area residents. “A DMV Select is a convenient benefit for our residents and the surrounding area. I am thrilled to offer these DMV services in my office as it only strengthens the County’s efforts to provide efficient, effective, and excellent customer service," said Stevens. "With these services conveniently located in the center of our County our residents save both time and money.”
With the addition of this venue, DMV now has 57 DMV Select partners throughout the Commonwealth. For more information, visit dmvNOW.com/select.
