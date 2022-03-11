New owners carry on 100-year-old business legacy

Emporia, VA (23847)

Today

Thunderstorms this morning, followed by snow showers this afternoon. Morning high of 53F with temps falling to near 35. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Mostly clear. Hard freeze expected. Low 19F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.