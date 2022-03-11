New owners carry on 100-year-old business legacy

Ever take notice of the netting underneath the rollercoasters at Kings Dominion Amusement Park? That netting could assist in saving one’s life. A company located right here in Dinwiddie’s backyard provides those protective nettings.
Robert’s Awning has been a family-based business since as far back as 1899. In October of 2021, Chris and Laura Noyes became the new owners. Chris and Laura moved to Dinwiddie from New Hampshire 11 years ago and were sales managers at Robert Awnings for the last 6 years before purchasing the company.
Robert’s Awnings is popular for the manufacturing, fabricating and installing of glass rooms, screen rooms, awnings, aluminum step downs as well as, installing walkway covers for schools, medical facilities, churches and much more.
Outside of operating Robert’s Awnings, Chris and Laura are also coordinator and leaders for 4-H Dinwiddie Tops Shots (Archery & Rifle Club). They are also youth leaders at their church, Central Baptist Church. Chris and Laura are parents of two kids Carson and Bella, 5 dogs, 1 cat, 3 sheep and chicken. “We have made some amazing friends here in Dinwiddie and are grateful for our tribe here.”, Laura said.
Robert’s Awnings is located at 1791 Midway Ave. Petersburg, Va. 23804. More information about the Noyes businesses can be found at www.rawnings.com and www.petersburgpowdercoating.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.