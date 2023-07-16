New Radio Testing to be Conducted

Dinwiddie County Fire & EMS, along with Motorola Solutions, will be conducting a test of the new radio system beginning July 17, 2023. Testing will be conducted Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. for approximately four weeks. Test teams will travel the County in Dinwiddie County vehicles, clearly marked Fire Support 9, Support 4, Support 3, or Utility 2.
If you have any questions, please call Dinwiddie County Fire & EMS at 804-469-5388.
