On June 23, 2023, three of the Sheriff’s Office’s newest deputies graduated as part of Crater Criminal Justice Academy’s 100th Basic Law Enforcement Academy Class. Deputies Caleb Clarke, Daniel O’Brien and Bradley Watkins went through twenty-five weeks of rigorous training covering criminal law, defensive tactics, and firearms proficiency. They also received training on defensive driving, cultural diversity along with a number of topics to round out their training. They also had to pass state mandated testing through the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services to become certified law enforcement deputies.
Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s is one of the original nine jurisdictions that established Crater Criminal Justice Academy in 1975. Crater Criminal Justice Training Academy now serves nearly fifty separate and distinct Federal, State, and Local Law Enforcement agencies and offers some of the best law enforcement training in the Commonwealth.
Sheriff D. T. “Duck” Adams said, “I am very proud of these young deputies and their accomplishments to successfully complete their basic law enforcement training. I look forward to them having a positive impact as members of the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office and serving the citizens of our great county.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.