Norfolk healthcare center to expand COVID testing

By Zach Armstrong
PETERSBURG, Va -- Sentara Healthcare in Norfolk has contracted with the commonwealth of Virginia to expand its testing capabilities as reported coronavirus cases continue to increase and with a predicted holiday surge imminent.
The lab at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, the primary teaching institution for the Eastern Virginia Medical School, currently has a capacity to run approximately 1,250 COVID tests per day. Patients don’t come to CNGH to get tested but rather get tested at various locations before their swab samples are sent to the lab to be processed in coordination with the Virginia Department of Health.
Funding from the new contracts with Sentara will enable them to purchase testing equipment which expands the amount of tests that the Healthcare network can process daily. The contract is effective for one year but can be renewed.
“It’s quite strategic to add to the public health labs we have,” said Virginia Health Secretary Dan Carey during a news conference. “It makes sure that when there’s a time of an outbreak and there’s a time of delayed testing times, that we have that capability for rapid turnaround in the public health to add to the total picture.”
Virginia currently conducts 20,000 diagnostic COVID-19 tests per day and hopes to increase the average to 27,000 by the end of the year with the new contracts.
The state is also contracting with Virginia Tech in Blacksburg and the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville to expand their testing capacity. Announcement of the contract came as Virginia reported an average of 1,462 during the prior week compared with 809 the first week of October.
“While Virginia has done a great job of expanding testing capabilities within Public Health, Private and Health System labs, having greater access to testing only benefits the commonwealth.” said Brittany Vajda, public relations and communications advisor at Sentara Healthcare.
