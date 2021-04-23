By Zach Armstrong
DINWIDDIE, Va -- Gov. Ralph Northam announced earlier this month that Dinwiddie resident and co-owner of Watkins Farms Susan Watkins will serve on the Virginia Soybean Board as a soybean producer.
Watkins is considered highly qualified for the position thanks to her 38 years of production and marketing experience of Watkins Farms soybeans.
She served on the Dinwiddie county FSA committee as member and chairperson. Currently, she serves on the Trauma Administrative and Governance Committee for the state of Virginia. Watkis is in her first term on the United Soybean Board and this will be her second term on the Virginia Soybean Board.
Watkins will serve as a soybean producer on the board. The Virginia Soybean Board members meet and decide which projects to fund to increase the demand for soybeans. Funding includes education, research and marketing on the state and national level.
Along with her husband Maxwell, they farm in the Sutherland and Church Road areas of Dinwiddie and also own/operate Watkins Outdoor Products in North Dinwiddie which sells and services outdoor power equipment. They have two sons, Nick and Cody, with the youngest being active in the farm operation.
According to Watkins, it's important that soy production has good oversight in the commonwealth because “production, technology, regulations and markets are constantly changing in agriculture and soybeans has the second largest check off in the nation.”
“The local as well as the national board works to wisely invest check off funds to maximize the best return on investment for the soybean producers and the industry.” said Watkins. “Virginia check off dollars are of importance, by providing resources, information and promotion of one our most valuable crops.”
Watkins believes that good soybean production is also pertinent to Dinwiddie county since it “has a strong presence in agriculture and is extremely diversified and soybean production encompasses the majority of acres.”
“Dinwiddie has the soils and climate for ideal soybean production and has always been a very successful crop for growers in the county.” said Watkins.
