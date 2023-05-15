Old School Hot Rodders of Virginia Show Off Their Prized Possessions

By Natalie McFarland
Staff Writer
On Saturday, May 6 in Dinwiddie County, a huge crowd of fans attended the semi-annual Old School Hot Rodders of Virginia Spring Cruise in and Swap Meet. For the chance to display their finest belongings, participants traveled from all around the Commonwealth and beyond. Hot rods, race cars, muscle cars, rat rods, and other vehicles of different makes, models, and colors were on display at the exhibition. The one thing that was for certain of each vehicle was that they were all American made.
The event was held on the grounds of the historic Sutherland's Tavern, a 14-room tavern that was built in 1803. The Old School Hot Rodders of Virginia Cruise In and Swap Meet, dubbed "The Woodstock of Cruise Ins," is a gathering place for participants where they may catch up with old friends and make new ones.
According to Darrell Olgers, the event's founder, "our main goal is for people to enjoy our cars, share stories from bygone eras, and look at pictures from the 'good old days' of hot rodding, street racing, and drag racing." "Expect burnouts, wheelstands, and pinup girls."
