Operation Christmas Child set to collect gift-filled shoeboxes for children

By Zach Armstrong
PETERSBURG, Va -- On behalf of Operation Christmas Child, area churches and organizations will collect gift-filled shoeboxes to send to children around the world.
Operation Christmas Child hopes to collect enough shoebox gifts to reach another 9.7 million children in over 170 countries including Peru, the Philippines, Rwanda and Ukraine. Over 9.1 million shoebox gifts were collected worldwide in 2020, with over 7.8 million collected in the U.S.
The Richmond area Operation Christmas Child organization set a goal of 53,500 shoebox gifts for 2021. In addition to millions of shoebox packers, a network of over 15,000 volunteers (9,000 U.S.; 6,000 worldwide) serve year-round to carry out the project.
During National Collection Week (Nov. 15 – 22, 2021), Operation Christmas Child will collect the gift-filled shoeboxes at over 4,000 drop-off locations in every state and Puerto Rico. Locally, shoebox gifts may be dropped off at Crestwood Church, 1200 Charter Colony Parkway, Midlothian, VA 23114 at https://www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/drop-off-locations/ for a complete list of locations.
All drop-off locations will use extra precautions in order to ensure the safety of volunteers and individuals who are dropping off boxes. Curbside drop off will be offered again this year.
For contactless delivery of boxes, custom shoe boxes online can be built for a donation of $25 per box. To collect boxes on behalf of a group, Operation Christmas Child offers the option of building a “Goal Page” at no charge for an organization where leaders follow the steps and will receive a unique link to invite participants personally. The URL for these contactless options is:www.samaritanspurse.org/buildonline.
Prior to National Collection Week, on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, area Richmond Hobby Lobby stores will host a “Stuff the Box” event to benefit Operation Christmas Child. Volunteers will collect shoebox items from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All items will be distributed to local churches and put in boxes.
Richmond Hobby Lobby Locations include14645 Hancock Village, Chesterfield, 11280 West Broad St., Glen Allen, 7324 Bell Creek, Mechanicsville and 12701 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Chester (Bermuda Square).
