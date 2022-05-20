Petersburg, Va- Overturned Tractor trailer on I95 northbound at East Washington Street. Units on scene. Trailer is over turned. All lanes north bound are shut down. Traffic is getting by on shoulder. Take E Washington to 95Nb to bypass.
Overturned Tractor Trailer shuts down I-95 North in Petersburg
