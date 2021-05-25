By Zach Armstrong
Petersburg, Va. – On Memorial Day, Pamplin Historical Park & The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier will open its new exhibit titled “We Fight for Our Rights, Liberty, Justice, and Union” at 1:30 p.m.
The exhibit tells the story of slave’s fight for freedom during the American Civil War and the contributions of African-American military members through the 20th century. It will also focus on the United States Colored Troops, formerly enslaved African-Americans who joined the Union Army of which there were an estimated 180,000 men who fought in the ranks of the USCT amounting to 10% of the Union Army.
There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony at the Park's Battlefield Center at 1:30 p.m. which will be followed by Civil War bugle calls, camp life demonstrations and a battlefield walking tour. There will also be a wayside unveiling honoring those who were enslaved at Tudor Hall and a ceremony with a cannon salute and a playing of taps in the morning.
“We Fight for Our Rights” will feature a combination of artifacts, images and prints that invite visitors to follow the road to freedom.
The exhibit shares the contributions and struggles of the Buffalo Soldiers of the Plains Wars, the Harlem Hellfighters of World War I and the Tuskegee Airmen who took to the skies during World War II in a segregated United States military.
Desegregation of the United States Armed Forces occurred thanks to Executive Order 9981 on July 26, 1948 opening further opportunities and leading to females in military service roles during the 1970s.
The exhibit will be open through November of this year and will include regular daily admission. The Park is usually open Tuesday through Sunday with daily admission for adults being $15, seniors at least 65 years of age and Military w/ID being $12.00, children ages 6 through 12 being $8 and children under 6 having free admission.
