Families were able to enjoy a day of fun activities on July 4, at the Pamplin Historical Park. Living historians portraying the Revolutionary War and Civil War soldiers shared why they fought and explained the equipment and life of the men during the War for Independence and the American Civil War. Guests were able to meet Patrick Henry who was portrayed by Charles Wissinger and heard his famous “Liberty or Death” speech, listened to the Harken Back String Band and participated in a baseball demonstration.
Visitors were also able to take part in a special ceremony with color guard, pledge of allegiance and a musket fire salute.
